Court in Colombia set to rule on decriminalising abortion

Protesters clashed in front of the Constitutional Court in Bogota, which is set to rule on a case that could decriminalise abortion in Colombia.

It is currently a crime punishable by between one and four years in prison.

In 2006, the Colombian judiciary approved the termination of pregnancy if there is a danger to the life or health of the woman, the fetus has a severe malformation, or the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest.

Women's rights organisations demonstrated outside the courthouse with signs demanding "Free abortion now!" while anti-abortion activists held up banners reading "Life is within you".

Approval requires at least five votes from the court's nine justices.

Friday is the deadline for the court to rule on the issue.

One of the two lawsuits being considered demands the total decriminalisation of abortion and was filed by "Causa Justa", a movement that brings together more than 45 feminist and women's rights organisations.