"It was very difficult for a woman to have a job in Afghanistan even before the Taliban. But after they came back to power, things got a lot worse. We can no longer work," news anchor Masooma Gholamy told Euronews.

Up until this summer, Gholamy was presenting the news for Tamadon TV in Kabul but when the Taliban took over, she fled the country with her children and settled in Athens, Greece.

"The Taliban do not see us as human beings. The Taliban can't even sit at the same table and speak with a woman, they believe that that is shameful," she went on.

The mother of three no longer lives with the father of her children, due to tensions regarding her job as a TV presenter.

The Taliban would never have allowed a woman to work in the public eye.

Her only consolation is the safety of her children, who she said are now safe playing in a park in Athens.

"My fear is for my family back in Afghanistan. In the region where I was living everybody knew that I was a journalist. I worked for seven years, and even more as a TV newscaster. Everybody knew, but now many people in my neighbourhood are siding with the Taliban. They give information to them. I am worried for everyone, but especially for my parents," shared Gholamy.

