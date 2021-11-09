'Little Amal' puppet of a young Syrian refugee visits COP26 in Glasgow

A 3.5-meter puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian girl, which has been travelling through Europe for four months, opens the 'Gender Day' event at COP26 in Glasgow alongside Samoan climate activist Brianna Fruean.
Toxic foam covers India's sacred Yamuna river
SpaceX Crew returns to earth, exits capsule after successful splashdown
Hundreds of migrants try to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border
Taliban stage military parade in Kandahar to inaugurate new army
Basquiat and Warhol among highlights of Christie's auction, alongside evolutive digital work
40 turtles are released into the nature to celebrate anti-deforestation pact in Colombian Amazon
Chile's desert dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers
Early snowfall covers 2022 Winter Olympics host city of Beijing
Iran begins annual war games as nuclear talks near
South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"
India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali
Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone