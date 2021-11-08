Sudan: More than 100 protesters detained in latest crackdown

Sudan's security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people on Sunday in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Shops were closed and roadblocks were set up in Khartoum on Sunday, as a two-day civil disobedience effort began against last month's military takeover.

Nationwide anti-coup protests – including by tens of thousands on October 30 – have occurred since the October 25 coup, but they have been met by a deadly crackdown.

Activists demanding the military exit politics have announced a schedule of protests leading up to mass rallies on November 13 under the slogan: “No negotiation, no partnership, no compromise.”

Security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters and arrested at least 113 people.

The coup, led by Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, halted a power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians that had been agreed upon after Omar al-Bashir’s overthrow in 2019. It was meant to lead to democratic elections by late 2023.

Top civilians including several ministers were detained, and the country's Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, was placed under house arrest.

Since then, mediation efforts involving the UN have sought the release of detainees and a return to power-sharing, but sources from the ousted government say those efforts have stalled.

