Beijing, the city due to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, sees unexpectedly early snowfall for the season arriving in the month of November. Having awoken to streets covered in white, residents play in the snow at landmarks around the city.
Beijing, the city due to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, sees unexpectedly early snowfall for the season arriving in the month of November. Having awoken to streets covered in white, residents play in the snow at landmarks around the city.
More No Comment
Iran begins annual war games as nuclear talks near
South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"
India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali
Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
La Palma volcano sunset
French bishops kneel to ask forgiveness for sexual abuse
Syrians hold horse race festival in war-torn Raqa
"Wonder of the Seas", world's largest cruise ship, leaves port of Saint-Nazaire
Controversial French Covid doctor in disciplinary hearing
Evacuations, outages after flash floods in Bosnia
'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops
Ocean Rebellion protest against industrial fishing