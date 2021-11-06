Syrians hold horse race festival in war-torn Raqa

Syrians hold a horse race festival in the northern Syrian city of Raqa, former capital of the Islamic State (IS) group. "This venue has been closed for ten years," says member of the festival committee Majed al-Saleh, "Everyone took part in the festival and enjoyed it", he adds.
More No Comment
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
La Palma volcano sunset
French bishops kneel to ask forgiveness for sexual abuse
"Wonder of the Seas", world's largest cruise ship, leaves port of Saint-Nazaire
Controversial French Covid doctor in disciplinary hearing
Evacuations, outages after flash floods in Bosnia
'Best music in the world!' say ABBA fans in Stockholm as new album drops
Ocean Rebellion protest against industrial fishing
Families of Beirut blast victims protest interference in probe
Israeli forces raze Palestinian house in southern Hebron hills
Thousands gather on anniversary of 1979 US Embassy seizure
'Thank you very much, dear Angela': Macron bids farewell to Merkel
Candles and prayers as hundreds celebrate Diwali