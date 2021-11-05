Last rounds of AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship play out in Serbia

If the above video is not available in your country, you can find information on where to watch matches live here.

The winners that rose from 26 enthralling fights at the semi-final stage of the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, are set to compete for the title of champion.

They aren’t just getting in the ring for a shot at gold medals, belts and prestigious titles. There’s also huge prize money at stake: the winners receive $100,000 (€86,704), $50,000 (€43,352) for second place and for both bronze medalists, the award is $25,000 (€21,676).

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev is leading the competitions himself.

"Fair chance, fair fight," is a key theme of the whole competition. AIBA ensures fairness with a revised process for choosing officials, including referees and judges, as well as recruiting independent experts to help in the process.

Watch the last rounds of the finals at the Štark Arena in Belgrade live from 18:00 CET on November 6.