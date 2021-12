‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

During its Congress on December 12, the International Boxing Association voted in favour of amending its constitution and changing its acronym from AIBA to IBA.

IBA President Umar Kremlev addressed the international media to speak about crucial changes for the boxing governing body.

You can watch the full announcement and press conference live on the above video player.