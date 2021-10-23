Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange march to London's High Court ahead of his appeal in his extradition case. \n\n
Funeral ceremony for slain Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop begins
Sculpture 'shushes' toward NYC skyline
A history of art & innovation: the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève celebrates its 20th anniversary
"Squid game" in a civil service competition in Indonesia.
Pilgrims pay homage to statue of Christ in Panama
New glass observation deck opens to public in NYC
A triceratops reaches nearly 7 million euros in Paris
Canary Islands: the volcano continues to spread its boiling lava.
Taliban strike journalists at Kabul women's rights protest
Three killed and dozens injured in northern China gas explosion
Demonstration in underwear for the former flight attendants of Alitalia
Little boy steals the scene at Pope's audience
India: Building collapse and rescue operations after deadly floods.
Sea-Watch rescues 412 migrants in Mediterranean
A festival of light: Baku’s spectacular 3D projection show