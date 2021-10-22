BREAKING NEWS
At least seven people dead following blast at Russian gunpowder factory

By AP
Firefighters put out the fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Ryazan Region
Firefighters put out the fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Ryazan Region   -   Copyright  YURI KADOBNOV/AFP
An explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Russia on Friday killed at least seven people, while nine remain missing, emergency officials said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the explosion hit the Elastik factory in the Ryazan region, about 270 kilometres southeast of Moscow.

Russian news reports said that all those missing are believed to be dead.

One person was hospitalised with serious injuries, according to local officials.

The ministry said 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in dealing with the fire.

Officials are looking at violations of safety procedures or a short circuit among possible causes.