Two people are missing and 19 injured after an blast at a Russian plant manufacturing the explosive, TNT.

The blast took place Saturday in Dzerzhinsk, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow. The cause has not been determined.

Dmitry Krasnov, deputy governor of the region that includes Dzerzhinsk, said on state TV that two people were missing.

The regional health ministry said 19 people were treated for injuries after the explosion; none of the injuries were considered severe.