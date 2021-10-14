Spectators watch William Shatner launch into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, has blasted into space and safely returned to Earth in a convergence of science fiction and science reality.
He set out Wednesday morning for the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
The "Star Trek" hero becomes the oldest person to ride a rocket.
The fully automatic spacecraft reached an altitude of 66.5 miles over the West Texas desert.
The up-and-down flight lasted about 10 minutes, with Shatner and his three fellow passengers parachuting back to Earth in the capsule.
