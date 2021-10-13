France to extend COVID-19 state of emergency until July 2022

The French government has proposed to extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency until July 31 next year.

A draft law for the extension will be submitted to France's parliament for a vote, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The current state of emergency bill in France - allowing the government to impose coronavirus-related restrictions - is set to expire on November 15.

Under current rules, citizens must use a COVID-19 health pass to access bars, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and other venues.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Attal told reporters that the extended state of emergency would help France deal with the health crisis.

But he added that the health pass requirement would be lifted "as soon as we can".

"Thanks to this text, we will be able to take all the necessary measures if necessary," he said.

"There is a non-negligible risk of an epidemic resurgence this winter," Attal added. "We must stay vigilant until next summer."

France has recorded more than 7 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with more than 117,000 deaths.

So far, at least 50 million people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, around 75.5% of the country's population.