La Palma volcano: Fresh evacuations as fire engulfs cement factory

Lava flow from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has hit a cement factory and industrial estate.

Between 700 and 800 residents have been evacuated from Los Llanos de Aridane due to the northwest advance of the lava.

Authorities have been monitoring a stream of molten rock that has set buildings near the cement factory ablaze.

Up to 3,000 residents had been ordered to stay indoors over fresh fears of toxic gases, but the lockdown has now been lifted.

Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, confirmed on Tuesday that the smoke cloud had passed and residents could leave their homes.

La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on September 19, forcing 6,000 people from their homes on the Spanish Canary Islands.

Over 1,100 buildings have so far been destroyed by lava, as well as nearly 600 hectares of land.

On Saturday, part of the volcano's cone collapsed, sending new rivers of lava pouring down the slopes towards an industrial zone on the west of La Palma.

Flights to the island have resumed after two days on hold because of the volcanic ash clouds.

This is the third volcanic eruption on La Palma, although the last one occurred over fifty years ago in 1971.