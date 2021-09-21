In photos: Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano burns La Palma

Around 6,000 people on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands have been evacuated as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava.

After moving downhill across the island’s countryside since Sunday's eruption, the lava is gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline.

The lava has so far covered 106 hectares of terrain, according to the European Union’s Earth Observation Program, Copernicus.

Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months. The volcano has been spewing out between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide a day, according to the Volcanology Institute.

A molten rock from volcano lava sits in the middle of a road near El Paso. Kike Rincon/AP

A house is covered in debris after the eruption. Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been monitoring the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

In this photo provided by iLoveTheWorld, a house remains intact as lava flows after a volcano erupted near Las Manchas. Alfonso Escalero/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved