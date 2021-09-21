In photos: Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano burns La Palma

In photos: Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano burns La PalmaComments
By Euronews
Around 6,000 people on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands have been evacuated as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava.
After moving downhill across the island’s countryside since Sunday's eruption, the lava is gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline.
The lava has so far covered 106 hectares of terrain, according to the European Union’s Earth Observation Program, Copernicus.
Scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months. The volcano has been spewing out between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide a day, according to the Volcanology Institute.