An Iraqi artist has turned his broom and garbage cans into musical instruments and plays for passersby in exchange for a little money.
Atta plays in the streets and public parks of central Sulaymaniyah so that people can hear beautiful music played by a hand broom and a garbage carrier.
It sends a message to the society that cleaning tools can make people appreciate music, and at the same time, cleaners have an important place in the society and should be respected when cleaning the streets.
More No Comment
Daniel Craig unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Argentina: Rescuers save a humpback whale stranded on a beach
Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban
Climate protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
Rubbish litters Marseille beaches a day after heavy storms
Clashes, tear gas at Bolivia coca farmers' protest
Protest against mandatory vaccine for New York City school staff
Extinction Rebellion attempt Zurich blockade
Greenpeace boats block Dutch Shell refinery
Arc de Triomphe installation unwrapping begins
Thermal camera images of Cumbre Vieja volcano and lava flows on Spain's La Palma
Pro-Catalan independence protesters gather in Barcelona
An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants
Protests to defend abortion rights in USA