An Iraqi artist has turned his broom and garbage cans into musical instruments and plays for passersby in exchange for a little money.

Atta plays in the streets and public parks of central Sulaymaniyah so that people can hear beautiful music played by a hand broom and a garbage carrier.

It sends a message to the society that cleaning tools can make people appreciate music, and at the same time, cleaners have an important place in the society and should be respected when cleaning the streets.