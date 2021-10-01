Together Unbreakable: Afghan sportswomen create support group

Together Unbreakable: Afghan sportswomen create support groupComments
By Paul Hackett
Among the new restrictions announced by the Taliban is the banning of women from sports where body parts are uncovered.
Dozens of sportswomen have left Afghanistan fearing for their future, and a new campaign called 'Together Unbreakable' is aiming to help them make a new start.
Mina Ahmadi, who has played for Afghanistan's national women's football team since 2016, told Euronews about their goals.