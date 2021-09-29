Taliban fighters cackle and whoop onboard a pirate ship ride at a fairground in the west of Afghanistan's capital Kabul. On the shores of the picturesque reservoir, other Taliban members hop into swan-shaped pedalos as the sun begins to set behind the hills in the distance.
More No Comment
Families protest suspension of Lebanon blast probe
Large demos for abortion rights in Latin America
Thai authorities rush to repair flood levees
Taiwanese lawmakers brawl during a political speech
Pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala
Haitian migrants cross Colombian jungle en route to US
France wins Bocuse d'Or cooking contest
Canary Islands: a "miracle house" spared by the lava flow of La Palma
Madame Tussauds brings all six James Bond stars together, in wax
Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds
Hundreds join climate change protest in Ukraine
Swiss voters say big 'yes' to same-sex marriage
Two Argentine couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup
Wild boars hog limelight as they roam around Rome