To mark the return of James Bond in the film "No Time to Die" starring Daniel Craig, Madame Tussauds has gathered waxes of the six stars who portrayed the iconic spy on the big screen for a permanent exhibition in London.
The figure of Sean Connery, the original Bond, is inspired by his 1963 performance in "From Russia with Love". The wax look of Roger Moore, seven times 007, is inspired by the 1977 film "The Spy Who Loved Me". Timothy Dalton, a two-time Bond, was inspired by his role in 1989's "Licence to Kill", and Pierce Brosnan, a four-time Bond, has a figure inspired by 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies".
George Lazenby is the only Bond in the series to have made only one 007 film, "Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969.
Back in London, the group of six will be on display to the public from September 30.
More No Comment
Canary Islands: a "miracle house" spared by the lava flow of La Palma
Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds
Hundreds join climate change protest in Ukraine
Swiss voters say big 'yes' to same-sex marriage
Two Argentine couples win 2021 Buenos Aires Tango World Cup
Wild boars hog limelight as they roam around Rome
Smoke, ash and lava spurt out of Spanish volcano
Life on the streets of Kabul after Taliban takeover
Sparks and adrenaline fly in South Africa car 'spinning'
Climber scales Paris building in climate protest
Protestors chanting and Taliban dancing
Greta Thunberg addresses Berlin Fridays for Future protest
Puigdemont supporters protest his detention
Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima