To mark the return of James Bond in the film "No Time to Die" starring Daniel Craig, Madame Tussauds has gathered waxes of the six stars who portrayed the iconic spy on the big screen for a permanent exhibition in London.

The figure of Sean Connery, the original Bond, is inspired by his 1963 performance in "From Russia with Love". The wax look of Roger Moore, seven times 007, is inspired by the 1977 film "The Spy Who Loved Me". Timothy Dalton, a two-time Bond, was inspired by his role in 1989's "Licence to Kill", and Pierce Brosnan, a four-time Bond, has a figure inspired by 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies".

George Lazenby is the only Bond in the series to have made only one 007 film, "Her Majesty's Secret Service" in 1969.

Back in London, the group of six will be on display to the public from September 30.