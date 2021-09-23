From the top of her 3.5-meter tall wooden figure, Amal, a puppet representing an uprooted Syrian child, landed like a rock star on the port of Marseille, one of the stops on a journey that began in Turkey and will end in November in the United Kingdom.
The large doll representing a Syrian girl in search of her mother landed on Wednesday on the esplanade of the Museum of Civilizations of Europe and the Mediterranean (Mucem), in an overexcited atmosphere and under the applause.
The puppet left Gaziantep, a Turkish city on the Syrian border, on July 27 and is due to reach Manchester in the United Kingdom on November 3, after having traveled 8,000 kilometers and crossed eight countries, where hundreds of cultural events are scheduled to welcome it.
This odyssey, called "The Walk", is intended to raise awareness in Europe about the plight of migrants, especially unaccompanied or separated children.
More No Comment
The world tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai is ready to roll
Firefighters race to protect giant sequoias in California fires
Traders evacuate burning market in El Salvador
Egyptian artist carves pencil tips into tiny statues of pharaohs
Displaced Syrian children in Idlib compose 'letters of peace'
Volcano spews lava on Spanish island of La Palma
Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine
Canary Islands: Houses and crops are threatened by the lava flow.
Russians gather to mourn victims of campus shooting spree
Canary Islands: Lava engulfs 100 homes after The Cumbre Vieja erupted
Artist marks 200th anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky's birth with giant portrait
Viareggio carnival returns after COVID delay
California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves
Volcano erupts on Spain's island of La Palma
French Polynesian patients transferred to Paris