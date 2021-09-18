Police used pepper spray in a number of confrontations and made over 200 arrests in Melbourne, as several hundred attendees flouted stay-at-home orders and marched through an inner-city suburb.
The illegal gathering comes amid city's sixth lockdown since the pandemic started, with the wider state of Victoria reporting over 500 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.
