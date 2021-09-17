Two men have been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, Northern Irish Police announced on Friday.

"The pair, aged 21 and 33, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson. The 33-year-old has also been charged with robbery," police said on Twitter.

A third man, 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs.

All three are expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court via videolink on Friday.

A fourth man, 19, has meanwhile been released pending investigation, police added.

All four men were arrested on Wednesday.

McKee was fatally shot on April 18, 2019, during riots and clashes with police in the Catholic area of Creggan near the Irish border.

A republican splinter group, the New IRA, had admitted responsibility for her death, stating that the 29-year-old journalist was "standing with the enemy forces".

The group — which opposes the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement — had sent its "sincere and unreserved apologies" to her relatives.

Last February, police charged a 52-year-old man with McKee's murder while saying that at least more than one person was involved in the crime, and the man who had fired the shot that killed her remained at large.