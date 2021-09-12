Thousands of environmentalists protest at German Motor Show in Munich

Thousands of environmental activists demonstrated on Saturday at the German Motor Show in Munich.

They say Germany's motor giants, such as Audi, Volkswagen, and BMW, are failing to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

The show is big in Germany's car industry and this year it presented itself as a showcase for the great challenge of electrification for the sector.

It said it wants to give a platform to "mobility" rather than cars, in particular to more than 70 brands of bicycles.

But the new ideas have not satisfied environmentalists.

Almost 25,000 people took part in the rallies, according to #Aussteigen, the collective behind the protests.

It brings together eight environmental groups, including Greenpeace.