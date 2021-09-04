Just after dawn on Saturday, September 4 2021, professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa of Italy wrote a new chapter in aviation history as he flew a raceplane through the narrow confines of two enclosed auto tunnels just outside Istanbul.
In near-darkness and closely surrounded by the concrete arc of the walls, Costa executed a tricky takeoff inside the first tunnel, flashed through an open-air gap and then continued his 245kph flight through the second tunnel, flying less than 1m from the asphalt.
More No Comment
Manville residents' painful losses after Ida's impact
Migrant camp near Paris dismantled and people evacuated by bus
Berlin celebrates the Festival of Lights
Belgium creates rubbish highway for flood debris
Mayday call over migrant rescue in Mediterranean
Mexico's National Guard detain Haitian migrants as they walked through the southern state of Chiapas
A community comes together after tornado from Ida’s remnants
Afghan women demand rights during protest in Taliban-held Kabul
Ida floods New York highways, people abandon cars
Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic