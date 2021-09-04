Just after dawn on Saturday, September 4 2021, professional race and stunt pilot Dario Costa of Italy wrote a new chapter in aviation history as he flew a raceplane through the narrow confines of two enclosed auto tunnels just outside Istanbul.

In near-darkness and closely surrounded by the concrete arc of the walls, Costa executed a tricky takeoff inside the first tunnel, flashed through an open-air gap and then continued his 245kph flight through the second tunnel, flying less than 1m from the asphalt.