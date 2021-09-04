Chilean Director Pablo Larraín's new take on Diana premieres at Venice

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart took to the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday for the world premiere of yet another Prince Diana biopic titled "Spencer," which will hit cinemas soon.

Chilean Director Pablo Larraín's casting of Stewart as Diana is no coincidence -- the Twilight star has also endured some of the extreme media attention that the princess was plagued by.

Larraín said he decided to profile Diana because he "wanted to make a movie that my mother would like.''

It's part comedy, part tragedy and even part gothic horror but what it isn't is historically strictly accurate.

Larraín previously brought another 20th Century icon-in-crisis to Venice with "Jackie,'' a portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis starring Natalie Portman, in 2016.

The story is set in 1991, during her Christmas holidays with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, as Diana decides to end her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles.

The film, which is a contender for the festival's top honour, the Golden Lion, also features Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Jack Farthing and Sean Harris.

And testament to the bottomless public appetite for the British royals and their most tragic figure, another two portrayals of Princess Diana are on the way in the coming months.

A Broadway musical about the princess is set to open in November, and next year sees a new series of "The Crown" on Netflix, covering her final terrible years.