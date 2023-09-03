EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: Devastation in Ukraine, a tomato festival in Spain and an historic Papal visit

Relatives bid their last farewell to the fallen Ukrainian pilots and crew members of mi-8 military helicopters of the 18 aviation brigade in Poltava
Relatives bid their last farewell to the fallen Ukrainian pilots and crew members of mi-8 military helicopters of the 18 aviation brigade in Poltava Copyright Evgeniy Maloletka/The AP
By Euronews
The best photos from across Europe this week

While grieving relatives paid their respects to crew members of mi-8 military helicopters Volodymyr Rumar, Ivan Yaroviy, Yuriy Anisimov, Valentyn Vorobets, Victor Opanasiuk in Ukraine, clashes broke out on the streets of Tel Aviv between police and Eritrean asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, thousands took part in the annual Tomatina festival in eastern Spain which sees the streets and participants drenched in red pulp from 120,000 kilos of tomatoes and the Pope kicked off the first ever papal visit to Mongolia. 

There, he praised the Asian nation’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan, but called for peace and an end to the "insidious threat of corruption" in the country.

View Gallery
8 Photos
