Berlin's 17th festival of lights highlights environmental challenges

Berlin's 17th festival of lights has begun and this year it's all about the environment.

It's a free event that transforms the city's landmarks using inventive illuminations - the Brandenburg Gate, the Berlin TV Tower, and the Cathedral are all being spectacularly displayed.

This year train stations, government ministries, and embassies are also taking part.

In all 70 locations and buildings are taking part and their illuminations have all been designed with the festival's slogan of "Creating Tomorrow" in mind.

Many of the projections highlight the need for environmental sustainability and carbon dioxide neutrality.

The lights won't be turned off until September 12th.