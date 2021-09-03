Heavy floods on Spain's eastern coast damage homes and businesses

Many Spaniards on the east coast of the country counted their losses and damage to homes and businesses after the flooding caused by heavy rains.

In Alcanar, over 250 litres per square metre fell in less than six hours. Fortunately, there were no deaths.

The town of Vinaros and the whole of the north of Castellón are also gradually returning to normal after the passage of the storm, called Dana.

There, 159 litres per square metre was recorded in just one hour

Not only the coast but the inner country, the region of Castilla-La Mancha was particularly affected.

In Toledo province, flash floods dragged away cars, damaged roads, flooded businesses and covered the streets of several towns with mud and other debris.

In some areas, heavy showers and storms were also accompanied by hail ruining the crops.

The flash flooding, dangerous in some eastern parts of Spain since Wednesday, didn't lead to any direct casualties. But two young German women drowned overnight from Wednesday to Thursday when they went swimming in the sea on the tourist-magnet island of Mallorca.

