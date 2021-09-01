BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Yemen

As the new academic year begins, dozens of students sit on the ground of a house that has been converted into a school in war-torn Taiz, Yemen. In this poverty-stricken country, millions of children rarely get to sit in a chair or at a desk, or even go to school. As the country faces a new wave of Covid-19 cases, classrooms are overcrowded and the infrastructure is far from up to health standards.

More No Comment