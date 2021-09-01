As the new academic year begins, dozens of students sit on the ground of a house that has been converted into a school in war-torn Taiz, Yemen. In this poverty-stricken country, millions of children rarely get to sit in a chair or at a desk, or even go to school. As the country faces a new wave of Covid-19 cases, classrooms are overcrowded and the infrastructure is far from up to health standards.
More No Comment
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport
Hurricane Ida: flooded streets and destroyed homes at LaPlace in Louisiana
Devastating wildfire in Northern California
Police drag activists out of court in Poland
Rare snowfall in South Africa caused by a cold front
Mount Etna spews lava, plumes of ash in Sicily
Greek police fire tear gas as 7,000 protest vaccine rules in Athens
Hundreds take to Berlin streets to protest coronavirus restrictions
Taliban special forces unit guards Kabul streets
Humpback whales arrive at Colombia's Pacific coast to mate