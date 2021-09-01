The rare Galapagos' pink iguanas earlier this week were declared as a critically endangered species by environmental organizations, after an expedition in early August estimated only 211 specimens still populate their native Wolf Volcano.
The scientific expedition by the Galapagos National Park, along Galapagos Conservancy, Island Conservation, were tasked to determine the size of the current population, hatching areas, and young specimens.
Scientists caught only 50 pink iguanas and didn't find newborns, enough for them to estimate the population is of 211.
In 2017, the estimated population was of 300 individuals, with the last juvenile found in 2014.
Pink iguanas are only endemic to the northwestern slopes of the active Wolf Volcano, in the Isabela Island, where an eruption in 2015 had already endangered them.
Scientists fear that introduced rodents and feral cats became predators to eggs and hatchlings.
After the recent findings, the Galapagos National Park created a conservation plan, increasing the monitoring periods in the area for scientists and park rangers with the goal of finding nests.
Scientists installed camera traps near the summit, outside a nest of an iguana. In recent days, footage has shown rodents in the area.
More No Comment
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport
Hurricane Ida: flooded streets and destroyed homes at LaPlace in Louisiana
Devastating wildfire in Northern California
Police drag activists out of court in Poland
Rare snowfall in South Africa caused by a cold front
Mount Etna spews lava, plumes of ash in Sicily
Greek police fire tear gas as 7,000 protest vaccine rules in Athens
Hundreds take to Berlin streets to protest coronavirus restrictions
Taliban special forces unit guards Kabul streets
Humpback whales arrive at Colombia's Pacific coast to mate
Naked cycle in Amsterdam for bike safety awareness