Irish Football Association introduces equal pay for men and women

Ireland's football association (FAI) has announced that men's and women's teams will receive equal pay.

A deal was struck on Monday between representatives of each team to ensure that all players would be paid the same salaries.

The association said in a statement that the "historic" agreement would take "immediate effect" for September's international games.

"The Irish Football Association is proud to announce that players representing the Republic of Ireland's senior men's and women's teams will receive the same match fees in international matches," the FAI said.

It is understood that the men's team agreed to reduce their international fees to contribute to the women's team salaries. Qualifying bonuses for football tournaments would also be paid equally.

"This is a great day for Irish football," said the Irish women's captain Katie McCabe.

"We have taken a huge step forward with this deal and have shown the world what can be achieved through unity as we offer male and female international players the same opportunities."

Men's team captain Séamus Coleman added that the Irish players were happy to contribute to the agreement by making it possible.

"We are delighted as players to do what we can to ensure that our female international players are treated equally and fairly and we remain fully committed to doing whatever we can to achieve that goal together," said Coleman.

The move was also welcomed on Twitter by Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

"Anyone who wears the green jersey is an inspiration and role model to all – positive to see such progress," Martin said.

Ireland now joins countries such as England and Norway that have publicly pledged to pay players equally in international matches.