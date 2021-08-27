A Hungarian orchestra conductor received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot onstage during a free open-air concert in Budapest on Wednesday as part of an effort to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Budapest Festival Orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer removed his jacket to reveal a white dress shirt with a hole cut out of the sleeve. As he kept his baton moving and the orchestra played on, a doctor administered the shot.

"With this campaign, Ivan Fischer wants to further raise awareness of the need for vaccination. Vaccination can give us the chance to live and work a normal life again, just as we did before." the orchestra's managing director, Orsolya Erdodi, said.

In what was the conductor's third shot of the vaccine, his message is the inoculation campaign, like the show, must go on.

Hungary has enjoyed a comparative summer reprieve from the pandemic after a devastating spring.