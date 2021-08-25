Kane staying at Tottenham as Real Madrid eye PSG star Mbappe

England football captain Harry Kane has announced he is staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 28-year-old tweeted on Wednesday: “I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success”, putting to rest speculation over a transfer to Manchester City.

The England captain had been angling for a move to the Premier League champions in pursuit of the trophies that have alluded him at boyhood club Spurs.

But with City refusing to match Spurs’ valuation of the striker, it appears he has accepted he will be staying in North London for the time being.

Kane didn’t feature in Tottenham’s first game of the season, which incidentally saw them beat Manchester City, but he came on as a second-half substitute in their 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

He was the top goalscorer and the top assister in the Premier League last season, helping Tottenham to a seventh-placed finish in what was a bumpy season for the club.

Mbappe eyes move to Madrid

Meanwhile, another of Europe and the world’s most-coveted players has eyes on a move, and this one looks like it could materialise.

Kylian Mbappe has long made clear his desire to play for Real Madrid, and the director of football at his current club, Paris Saint-Germain, has potentially opened the door to the move.

Leonardo said on Wednesday that if Kylian Mbappe "wants to leave, we won't hold him back, but he will leave or stay on our terms", regarding Real Madrid's offer for his striker.

He told reporters the club had “done everything” to convince him to stay, but if a suitable bid came in they wouldn’t stand in his way.

There were reports PSG received a bid of €160m for the France striker on Tuesday.

Mbappe has refused to sign a new contract with Les Parisiens, and he would be able to leave on a free transfer when his current deal ends next summer.