Europe and the rest of the world are taking stock of President Biden's insistence that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan must be completed by his self-imposed deadline of next Tuesday, August 31.

G7 and European leaders have pledged to help the country and its people following the Taliban's takeover, but without a Western military presence the challenge is immense.

Evacuations continue from Kabul airport, but many people desperate to leave are unlikely to be able to do so.

11:38 UNICEF Afghanistan: 10m children in desperate need Ten million children in Afghanistan are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance since the Taliban swept to power this month, a UNICEF Afghanistan spokesperson said Wednesday. The organisation said it expects the humanitarian situation in the country to worsen due to a severe drought, the onset of winter and the coronavirus pandemic. "Afghanistan is a country in crisis, and those who are least responsible for it are paying the highest price," Sam Mort, UNICEF Afghanistan Chief of Communication, said during an interview with Sky News. "Many of these children have seen atrocities that no child should ever see," she added. Children in Afghanistan already survive on humanitarian assistance and around a million are expected to suffer from life-threatening malnutrition this year, according to UNICEF. It says some 4.2 million children, including 2.2 million girls, are out of school. Afghanistan was a poor country, reliant on international aid, even before the Taliban took over earlier this month. While UNICEF was able to provide water and other assistance to some of the internally displaced population, a recent drought in the country meant food production could run out in the coming months, Sam Mort warned. 11:09 51 evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Uganda at US request Uganda's government said that 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan arrived Wednesday in the East African country at the request of the United States. Authorities said in a statement that the group, transported to Uganda on a chartered flight, arrived early Wednesday. The statement said they included men, women and children. No further details were immediately given on the evacuees' identities. Ugandan officials said last week that the country would shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. They said the Afghans would be brought to Uganda in small groups in a temporary arrangement before they are relocated elsewhere. 10:55 Lithuania evacuates 50 interpreters from Kabul A plane carrying the first group of Afghan interpreters who had worked with Lithuanian forces in Afghanistan has touched down in the Baltic country. The Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a total of 50 people were flown from Kabul via the Polish capital Warsaw. They are the first of 115 interpreters who worked with Lithuanian forces in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2013, and Lithuania plans to bring all of them out of the country. The second group is expected to land in Vilnius later in the day. Meanwhile in Norway, two planes from Afghanistan with a total of 278 passengers landed in Oslo, Norwegian news agency NTB reported. And two planes carrying evacuees from Afghanistan landed in Belgium on Wednesday. The planes touched down in Melsbroek, and families wearing masks stepped off the plane and were transferred to buses. 10:34 'Almost all' Britons out of Afghanistan -- foreign minister British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday "almost all" British nationals who want to leave Afghanistan had returned to the UK. The UK along with many countries across the globe have been undertaking huge evacuation operations in Kabul after the Taliban took control of the city earlier this month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says ​​​​10,291 people have been evacuated since 13 August, more than 5,500 of them Afghans and their families. https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1430436600039759874 10:27 Afghan paralympic athletes safely evacuated The Afghanistan paralympic team's two athletes have been safely evacuated from the country but will not take part in the Paralympic Games now underway in Tokyo, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Wednesday.

IPC spokesman Craig Spence told a press conference that the pair were now in a "safe place".

According to Australian media ABC, they are part of a group of around 50 Afghan athletes who may have been brought out by Australia, but this has not been officially confirmed by the country's authorities. 10:19 Russia preparing evacuation of 500 from Kabul Russia is preparing to evacuate more than 500 people on four military planes from Afghanistan — its first airlift operation since evacuations from Kabul began. The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it will airlift the nationals of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Kabul. Teams of medical workers will be present on each plane, the ministry said, should any of the evacuees require medical attention. The evacuations will be carried out upon orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry noted.

The Taliban has reiterated that the evacuations and troop withdrawals must end by the US August 31 deadline.

A Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday that after that date, Afghans will no longer be allowed to leave the country.

The UN's human rights chief has said she has "credible reports" of serious abuses by the Islamist militants, including summary executions, the recruitment of child soldiers, and restrictions imposed on women and girls.