Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to resign in November

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced on Sunday that he will resign in November to allow a successor to prepare for the 2022 elections.

"I will resign from my position as party leader at the November congress and therefore from my post as Prime Minister," he announced at a meeting.

Lofven has been head of his party for nearly 10 years, and became Prime Minister in 2014, a post he continued to hold until June 28 when he resigned but stayed on as a caretaker PM. He was eventually reappointed prime minister in July.

The announcement of his forthcoming resignation is meant to better his party's chances in the elections scheduled for September 2022.

"Everything comes to an end, and I want to give my successor the best possible chance," he said on Sunday.

The new party leader will have to receive parliamentary approval before succeeding Lofven as prime minister.