Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters were battling a major wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fourth day Thursday northwest of the Greek capital.
The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (about 40 miles) from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders for several villages in the area.
Strong winds forecast for later Thursday could complicate firefighting efforts.
The fire department said 427 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, along with 149 vehicles were battling the flames. Five water-dropping planes and five helicopters were providing air support, while the army sent personnel and machinery.
The Vilia blaze is the latest of hundreds of wildfires that have burnt across Greece this month, fuelled by a heat wave that parched shrubland and forests - the country's most severe in about three decades.
More No Comment
Demonstrations outside UK parliament urge more support for Afghans
Thousands gather in Berlin to call on EU to take in Afghan refugees
Evacuations continue in Kabul
Tropical Storm has swept through the earthquake-struck island of Haiti
Spain remembers victims of two violent terrorist attacks in 2017
Bolivia: Dogs blessed on San Roque's feast day
Residents face wildfire outside Jerusalem
Slovenia builds biggest charcoal pile in Europe
Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti quake
Lourdes: more than 9,000 people gather for torchlight procession
Mob attacks home of exploded warehouse owner in Lebanon
Torrential rains cause floods, mudslides in Japan
Elvis Presley fans celebrate in German city where he lived
Life in Herat city restarts under Taliban rule