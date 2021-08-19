Global environment movement Extinction Rebellion blocked roads in Berlin leading to the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture building as demonstrators carried banners and placards that read: "Prioritize climate," "Protect our Earth, "One planet, one chance" and "Climate protection now.

Protesters demanded concrete steps from the government on climate, that lawmakers prepare a comprehensive climate plan for the future and that resources be used in an environmentally friendly way.

“Things are getting worse today than we imagined. It's terrible,” one of the protesters, Florian, said.

Another protester, Sarah, said there is still time to change things to protect the climate and humanity.

“We must act now for the climate before it's too late. We can save our planet together. For example, we cannot save the planet while Europeans continue to exploit people in the southern hemisphere. All of us, all countries, need to come together. We must fight together. We must stop fighting with each other, exploiting the other part of the world and other people,” she said.