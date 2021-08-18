A French flight carrying 41 people evacuated from Kabul arrived at a Paris airport on Tuesday evening.

France evacuated several dozen people in a military plane after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.

Another plane carrying British nationals and other evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the U.K. early Wednesday morning.

The aircraft touched down in Brize Norton, a Royal Air Force air base in Oxfordshire, around 75 miles (120 kilometres) northwest of London, as Britain's evacuation efforts continued.

In the first year of the scheme, the U.K. would take 5,000 refugees - mainly women and girls, and religious and other minorities.

This is on top of the existing scheme for interpreters and others who worked for the U.K.

Tensions remain high at Kabul airport for Afghans trying to flee their country.

Soldiers providing security at the airport even open fire to restore calm.

Other Afghans wait in queues near the French embassy in Kabul as tens of thousands of people still try to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover.

Concerns over the insurgents' brutal human rights record persist despite recent pledges of reconciliation and respect for women's rights.