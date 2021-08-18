A French flight carrying 41 people evacuated from Kabul arrived at a Paris airport on Tuesday evening.
France evacuated several dozen people in a military plane after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan.
Another plane carrying British nationals and other evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the U.K. early Wednesday morning.
The aircraft touched down in Brize Norton, a Royal Air Force air base in Oxfordshire, around 75 miles (120 kilometres) northwest of London, as Britain's evacuation efforts continued.
In the first year of the scheme, the U.K. would take 5,000 refugees - mainly women and girls, and religious and other minorities.
This is on top of the existing scheme for interpreters and others who worked for the U.K.
Tensions remain high at Kabul airport for Afghans trying to flee their country.
Soldiers providing security at the airport even open fire to restore calm.
Other Afghans wait in queues near the French embassy in Kabul as tens of thousands of people still try to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover.
Concerns over the insurgents' brutal human rights record persist despite recent pledges of reconciliation and respect for women's rights.
More No Comment
Thousands gather in Berlin to call on EU to take in Afghan refugees
Tropical Storm has swept through the earthquake-struck island of Haiti
Spain remembers victims of two violent terrorist attacks in 2017
Bolivia: Dogs blessed on San Roque's feast day
Residents face wildfire outside Jerusalem
Slovenia builds biggest charcoal pile in Europe
Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti quake
Lourdes: more than 9,000 people gather for torchlight procession
Mob attacks home of exploded warehouse owner in Lebanon
Torrential rains cause floods, mudslides in Japan
Elvis Presley fans celebrate in German city where he lived
Life in Herat city restarts under Taliban rule
'Infringement of freedom': Protest held in Paris over COVID passes
Rome hit by 'Lucifer' heatwave
Heavy military in Kabul, Afghans try to leave capital