Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government.
U.S. troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.
Taliban patrolled Kabul and tried to project calm after toppling the Western-backed government after they swept through the capital on Sunday.
The country's Western-trained security forces collapsed in a matter of days, even before the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.
More No Comment
Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti quake
Lourdes: more than 9,000 people gather for torchlight procession
Mob attacks home of exploded warehouse owner in Lebanon
Torrential rains cause floods, mudslides in Japan
Elvis Presley fans celebrate in German city where he lived
Life in Herat city restarts under Taliban rule
'Infringement of freedom': Protest held in Paris over COVID passes
Rome hit by 'Lucifer' heatwave
Heavy military in Kabul, Afghans try to leave capital
Large crowds attend festival thanks to COVID-19 safe tickets
Firefighters battle ongoing wildfires in Algerian province
Hundreds march through Frankfurt financial sector for climate
Madrid heatwave reaches over 40º
A London bar serving cocktails for humans and their dogs
Taliban captures Uruzgan's provincial capital and Herat