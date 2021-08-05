Today at the Olympics: Portugal's Pichardo wins triple jump gold

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal has won the men’s triple jump gold medal at the Olympics.

The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title. He previously won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 world championships while representing Cuba.

This Thursday marks another action-packed day in Tokyo, with several gold-medal races in athletics, swimming and kayak, the men's basketball semifinals and the women's football bronze medal match.

Here is a roundup of who won what today in Tokyo.

Germany's Wellbrock wins marathon swim

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock has added a gold medal in marathon swimming to his bronze medal at the pool, winning the men’s 10-kilometre race at Tokyo Bay.

Wellbrock raced out to an early lead and was up front most of the way on another sweltering morning in Tokyo. Even with the race starting at 6:30 a.m. local time, the temperature was already 27.2 Celsius with 80 per cent humidity, making it feel like close to 90 degrees.

Florian Wellbrock, of Germany, competes in the men's marathon swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jae C. Hong/AP

The stifling conditions apparently got to France’s David Aubry, who dropped out of the race with less than two laps to go and was carried off the deck on a stretcher. There’s no word yet on his condition.

Britain’s Hector Pardoe also failed to finish.

Hungary's Totka wins 200-meter kayak gold

Hungary’s Sandor Totka has won the gold medal in the men’s kayak 200, becoming the first non-British paddler to win the event since it started in 2012.

Rizza Manfredi of Italy took silver and defending Olympic champion Liam Heath of Britain won bronze.

Totka beat Heath for the European championship earlier this year and bolted off the start line before claiming victory in a photo finish that saw 0.045 seconds separate gold from silver.

Sandor Totka, of Team Hungary, competes in the men's kayak single 200m final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Australia and New Zealand win kayak gold

Australia’s Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen have won the men’s kayak double 1,000 meters at the Sea Forest Waterway with a finishing kick over the final 200.

Germany’s Mox Hoff and Jacob Schopf were 0.304 seconds behind to to take silver. Rodek Slouf and Josef Dostal of the Czech Republic won bronze.

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington has won the women’s kayak single 500 to add to her gold medal haul at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Carrington won her third gold medal in three days, to go with her victories in the kayak single 200 and double 500. She is still scheduled to race the 500 fours.

Like her earlier races, Carrington was dominant from start to finish. Tamara Csipes of Hungary won silver. Denmark’s Emma Aastrand Jorgensen won bronze.

Crouser wins US shot put gold, breaks record

Ryan Crouser has broken his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 meters when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 meters.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.

Jamaica's Parchment wins 110m hurdle gold

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica has won gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics by overtaking American Grant Holloway right near the end.

Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.

Parchment won in his season’s best time of 13.04 seconds.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.