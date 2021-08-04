Three dead as passenger trains collide in Czech Republic

Three people were killed and dozens more were injured on Wednesday after two trains collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 am local time in the town of Milavce, police said in a statement.

Czech Railways said that a high-speed train connecting the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich, Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the crash.

At least three people have died, according to the regional fire department. The victims included the drivers of both engines and a female passenger, authorities said.

Dozens of people were injured, including five seriously.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals and to Prague in four helicopters.

Three German speakers were taken to hospitals in Germany.

A total of 52 people needed treatment, according to the regional rescue service. Czech rescuers were aided by German colleagues who crossed the border to help.

Pictures from the site showed a badly damaged front part of the high-speed train's engine. The train is operated by Germany’s Laenderbahn company and the Czech Railways.

Czech transport minister Karel Havlicek said human error likely caused the crash. The driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location, he added.