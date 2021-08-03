Authorities in China's Wuhan said Tuesday they would test the city's entire population for Covid-19, as the virus returned to the place where it first emerged and the highly contagious Delta variant drove tightening lockdowns worldwide.
A resurgent virus has returned with a vengeance, buoyed by stalling vaccination rates and deadly new mutations even in places which had long touted their successes in overcoming the worst of the pandemic.
China brought domestic cases down to virtually zero after the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, allowing the economy to rebound and life to return largely to normal.
But a fresh outbreak has thrown that record into jeopardy, as the fast-spreading Delta variant reaches dozens of cities after infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing sparked a chain of cases that have been reported across the country.
More No Comment
South Sudan swears in new parliament vowed under peace deal
Dozens of migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Vaccination against Covid-19 accelerates in Tunisia
Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires
Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs in France
Emotional reunions at Heathrow airport as UK lifts quarantine rules
Turkey: in Mugla people are fleeing the wildfires
Cambodia: vaccination for adolescents begins
Berlin: Covid sceptics defy protest ban.
Greece: Homes destroyed in aftermath to Peloponnese forest fire
Thousands paddle through St Petersburg at Sup Festival
Thousands in Paris protest incoming virus pass
Turkey: Forest workers killed in wildfires
Tokyo store sells kimonos for pets
Firefighters battle flames as fires force evacuations in Catania