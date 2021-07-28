A baby has been found alive in a bin bag near the French city of Lyon, authorities have confirmed.

The infant child -- believed to be just one day old -- was discovered in the town of Meyzieu on Tuesday evening, the municipality said.

According to local media, passers-by found the baby shortly after 19:30 CEST in a bush along a street in a residential and shopping area.

The baby was quickly taken care of by the fire brigade and the ambulance service, before being transported to the Woman-Mother-Child hospital in Bron.

Authorities say the infant is in good health and did not require first aid treatment on Tuesday. The mother of the child was also placed into police custody on Wednesday, French media reported.

"We are shocked by this discovery," Meyzieu town hall told AFP, adding that they were not aware of any reports of a missing child.

"Social services remain attentive to situations of vulnerability that require support from the community."

An investigation has been launched to establish why the baby was found abandoned.