Police in the Netherlands have found a newborn baby girl alive in an underground waste container.

The baby was discovered by the authorities late on Sunday evening at a residential area in Meernhof, southeast of the capital, Amsterdam.

She is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

"At around 22.40, the police incident room received a report of someone hearing noises from a rubbish container," they said in a statement.

"The caller strongly suspected that the noises were a crying baby."

Several emergency services were called to the area and removed several rubbish bags from the waste container before hearing the child's cries.

"The fire brigade finally removed a yellow Jumbo bag from the container in which the baby was found," police said.

The newborn was wrapped in police officers' coats and immediately taken to hospital by ambulance.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The street where the baby was discovered in Meernhof was initially closed by the authorities.