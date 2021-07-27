Today at the Olympics: Still going swimmingly for Great Britain

It's Day 4 of the Olympics and it's another big day in the pool.

Still, one of the main nail-biters of the day will be whether Simone A. Biles can lead Team USA to another gold in artistic gymnastics.

There will be plenty of team sports to get through the day including softball, basketball, hockey, beach volleyball, rugby seven and football. Racket sports enthusiasts will have a choice between tennis and badminton while the tatami mats will see their fair share of action with taekwondo and judo events.

Here are today's results:

Women's triathlon

The first gold medal of the day went to Flora Duffy of Bermuda who won the women's triathlon.

It's the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the small island of about 64,000 inhabitants and the first medal of any kind since 1976.

The 33-year-old Duffy had never finished higher than eighth in her previous three Olympic triathlons.

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.

Swimming

Great Britain pulled a one-two in the men's 200m freestyle with Tom Dean capturing gold and teammate Duncan Scott taking silver.

Australia got its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics when Kaylee McKeown swam to victory in the women's 100m backstroke.

Athletes from Russia ended the US hegemony in the men's 100m backstroke with Evgeny Rylov taking gold and Kliment Kolesnikov claiming silver. American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze. It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics.

But Lydia Jacoby, 17, quickly rallied for Team USA by taking gold in the women's 100m breaststroke event.

Shooting

China's Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin defeated the Russian Olympic Committee's Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina to take gold in 10m air pistol mixed team.

Ukrainians Oleh Omelchuk and Olena Kostevych beat Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the bronze medal match.