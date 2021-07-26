American musician Pink has offered to pay the fine handed to Norway's beach handball team after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

The Norwegian women's team was fined €1,500 last week for breaking the rules by the Disciplinary Committee of the European Handball Federation (EHF).

But Pink said on Twitter she was "proud" of the players for protesting against the "very sexist" rules.

Under the International Handball Federation (IHF) regulations, female players must wear "fitted, low-cut bikini bottoms".

But during their bronze-medal match against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship, Norway had worn longer shorts in protest.

"The European handball federation should be fined for sexism," tweeted Pink on Sunday.

"Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you."

Norwegian sports circles and commentators have expressed their outrage at the punishment, amid criticism that the uniforms are too degrading or impractical.

The Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF) had stated that it was prepared to pay the fine.

"Thank you so much for all the support," the team said in an Instagram post. "We really appreciate all the love we have received."