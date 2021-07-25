Floods devastate historic German winemaker

As Western Europe recovers from last week's deadly floods, a historic German wine cooperative has described the impact on its business as "devastating".
The Mayschoss-Altenahr wine cooperative, near the river Ahr south of Bonn, was founded more than 150 years ago and is believed to be the oldest such organisation in the world.
But it was cut off by the floodwaters, leaving its cellars and facilities submerged in water and mud.
Now staff are trying to salvage whatever they can from the damaged barrels and bottles strewn around the complex.
Alina Sonntag, a management assistant at the cooperative, said the disaster threatened its existence.
Sonntag said Mayschoss-Altenahr has 460 members, half of whom are themselves winegrowers and winemakers.
Many of them will have lost both their homes and their livelihoods in the floods.
The village of Mayschoss itself was cut off by the floods until a few days ago and could only be supplied by air.
At the time of filming the only way to reach it by land was via a narrow dirt road through the forest.
As a result, the cooperative hasn't been able to supply its customers for the past week, and Sonntag said it was now planning to outsource sales to other wine growers in areas that haven't been so badly affected.
The floods killed at least 180 people in Germany and 31 people in Belgium.
More No Comment
California's largest fire torches more homes
Dinant hit by new floods yesterday evening after thunderstorms and heavy rain
Tunisian anti-government demonstrators rally in Tunis
Over 50 warships take part in Russia`s Navy Day parade in St Petersburg
Cars and buses stuck as London roads flood in storm
Clashes at Paris protest over virus passes
Rebels kill more than a dozen in roadside attack in eastern DRC
Lagoon in Argentine Patagonia turns pink due to pollution
Hair compost: A natural by-product of salons in London
Man from Idaho wins World Elk Calling Championships
Anti-Olympics protesters gather near Tokyo stadium
Japan Olympic superfan celebrates Tokyo 2020 Games
Protesters march in Spain after killing of gay man
Syria army shells rebel bastion killing seven
Norway cathedral service marks attack anniversary