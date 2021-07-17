Thousands of residents from the southern Dutch cities of Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle were allowed to return home on Saturday morning after being evacuated on Thursday and Friday due to severe flooding.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government has declared the flooding a state of emergency, opening up national funds for those affected.
More No Comment
Clashes as looters make a last ditch effort to empty Durban warehouse storing alcohol
Tilda's spaniels get their paws on the Palm Dog
Saudi security forces monitor annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca
Art and nature come together in mesmerising exhibition
Homes and bridges destroyed after fatal floods sweep Germany
'Free the vaccine': Activists protest outside White House as Biden hosts Merkel
Syria rockets hit villages in last rebel enclave
Firefighters catch python found on Bangkok park
Soldier proposes to girlfriend at Bastille event
Activists call on Merkel, Biden for jab patents' end
Heavy rainfall in Liège causes flash floods after river bursts banks
Protesters hold 'flash mob' rally in Yangon
Small town in North California devastated by wildfire
Brazil protesters call for Bolsonaro resignation
Beirut blast relatives scuffle with riot police