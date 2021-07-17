BREAKING NEWS
Old wedding photo floating in floodwater in a basement

Thousands of residents from the southern Dutch cities of Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle were allowed to return home on Saturday morning after being evacuated on Thursday and Friday due to severe flooding.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government has declared the flooding a state of emergency, opening up national funds for those affected.

