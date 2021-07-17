France's Julia Ducournau has become the second woman ever to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes for the film "Titane", Saturday night.

Jury president Spike Lee accidentally announced her as the winner at the start of the awards ceremony, taking the organisers by surprise.

He was supposed to announce the award for Best Actress.

Before Ducournau the only other woman to be crowned in the history of the festival was Jane Campion 28 years ago.

Ducournau's film, 'Titane' is a violent film which charts the journey of a young woman, Agethe Rousselle. She is almost killed in a car crash when she is a child but survives only with a titanium plate in her head.

She has sex with cars and kills men with a hair pin.

While on the run from the murders, she meets a firefighter played by Vincent Lindon and together they believe they can help each other with a catalogue of issues they both have.

Other winners on Saturday included American, Caleb Landry Jones, who won the best actor award for his performance in "Nitram", in which he plays a borderline young man who is about to commit one of the worst killings in Australia's history.

Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve won the best actress award for her performance in Joachim Trier's "Julie in 12 Chapters", in which she plays a young woman in search of herself.