Moldova's President Maia Sandu has told Euronews that her government has "all the tools" to implement her anti-corruption agenda and reforms, following her victory in Sunday's parliamentary election.

She secured 52.8% of the vote and enough parliamentary seats that should enable her to implement the broad reformist agenda that won her the presidency last year.

"This is about eliminating the corrupt judges and the corrupt prosecutors from the system, to clean up the other institutions and to make them independent of the influences of different corruption groups, which have been stealing public money for a very long time," Sandu told Euronews Tonight.

After Sunday's election, Sandu said on Facebook that she hoped the result would mark "the end of the reign of thieves in Moldova". November's victory saw her defeat the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon with a pro-European message that appealed to the many Moldovans who live abroad in EU countries.

Until now investigations have not brought results and no-one has been punished for corruption, the president told Euronews. A new committee will now make information public, she said.

"We are talking about money laundering, we're talking about tax evasion, we're talking about different corruption schemes which make the big corruption and make Moldovan people poor, and determine some of them to leave the country".

